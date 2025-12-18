Akhilesh Yadav Exposes Massive Codeine Cough Syrup Scam
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP government of a grand cover-up regarding a codeine-based cough syrup scandal worth thousands of crores originating in Uttar Pradesh. He cites significant governance failures, including alleged manipulations in the electoral rolls and suppression of corruption revelations.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP government of harboring a massive illegal codeine-based cough syrup operation, purportedly running into thousands of crores. Yadav claims that the scandal originates in Uttar Pradesh and implicates top officials in a well-orchestrated cover-up.
Addressing the media at the SP headquarters post a party meeting, Yadav emphasized the need to spotlight this issue in the forthcoming assembly session. He criticized the lack of decisive action by authorities, despite the scandal's extensive domestic and international ramifications, alleging deliberate governmental inaction.
Yadav escalated his attack, pointing to significant governance malpractice. He alleged the manipulation of voter rolls, misuse of administrative machinery against SP supporters, and fiscal irregularities across various domains, including public sector recruitment and resource allocation, urging SP lawmakers to challenge these failures robustly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal's Draft Electoral Rolls
Uttar Pradesh Government Defends Progress Amid Criticism
Uttar Pradesh Honours Vajpayee with Statewide Cleanliness Drive
Uttar Pradesh Aims to Break Recruitment Records with 1.5 Lakh New Jobs by 2026
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Prepares for Key Winter Session