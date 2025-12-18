Akhilesh Yadav Exposes Massive Codeine Cough Syrup Scam

In a fiery address, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP government of harboring a massive illegal codeine-based cough syrup operation, purportedly running into thousands of crores. Yadav claims that the scandal originates in Uttar Pradesh and implicates top officials in a well-orchestrated cover-up.

Addressing the media at the SP headquarters post a party meeting, Yadav emphasized the need to spotlight this issue in the forthcoming assembly session. He criticized the lack of decisive action by authorities, despite the scandal's extensive domestic and international ramifications, alleging deliberate governmental inaction.

Yadav escalated his attack, pointing to significant governance malpractice. He alleged the manipulation of voter rolls, misuse of administrative machinery against SP supporters, and fiscal irregularities across various domains, including public sector recruitment and resource allocation, urging SP lawmakers to challenge these failures robustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)