Tears and Turmoil: Kenya's Fight Against Femicides

Kenyan police fired teargas and made arrests during protests against femicides. Hundreds, mainly women, marched in Nairobi to demand justice for 97 recent murders of women. Police dispersed the protesters who were peaceful. Amnesty International Kenya's director was among those detained, sparking criticism of police actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:54 IST
On Tuesday, tensions flared in Kenya's capital as police fired teargas and arrested protesters rallying against a surge in femicides. Citing sources from Reuters and human rights organizations, it was reported that the demonstration, largely comprising women, saw repeated attempts at regrouping after police intervention.

Protests rippled across other cities like Mombasa and Lodwar, driven by a shared demand for justice and accountability for the wave of gender-related killings. Amnesty International Kenya's director, Irungu Houghton, was among those detained as the protest unfolded, further highlighting the authorities' firm stance.

The aggressive police response drew sharp criticism, notably from Amnesty International which condemned it as an affront to Kenya's democratic tenets. National figures reveal that between August and October, 97 women were killed in femicides. This grim statistic underscores the urgency for societal and legal reforms to combat ingrained patriarchal norms and gender violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

