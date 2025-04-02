Kashmiri Activist Highlights Human Rights Violations in Pakistan-occupied Regions

Kashmiri political activist Javed Beigh took the stage at a UN Human Rights Council session, drawing attention to the ongoing oppression of minorities in Pakistan and the dire conditions in the Pakistan-occupied regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

During his speech, he illuminated the systemic abuses faced by minorities, particularly Hindus and Christians, in Pakistan. These include rampant forced conversions and the practice of marrying off women to significantly older men. Beigh, a proud Kashmiri Indian Muslim, aimed to reveal the stark contrast between these regions and the developmental strides in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the worsening scenario in PoGB, Beigh criticized the strict governmental controls on citizens. He pointed out the lack of infrastructure in the strategically important Gilgit region, where even travel requires official permission. He also mentioned the increasing abductions and arrests of activists. Meanwhile, recent protests in PoJK against a presidential ordinance underscored the harsh clampdown on fundamental rights.

In contrast, Beigh applauded the infrastructure improvements in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, noting transformative projects like the Vande Bharat train and key highways. He called for global focus on the rights violations in PoGB and PoJK, declaring the progress in Jammu and Kashmir a 'divine intervention.'

(With inputs from agencies.)