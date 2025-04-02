International Attention Urged on Bangladesh's Human Rights Crisis

A press conference held in Geneva brought to light the escalating concerns surrounding the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, questioning the government's handling of justice, particularly the release of convicted terrorists and the erosion of legal frameworks. Speakers rallied for immediate international action to counter the worsening human rights crisis.

Speakers condemned the government's move to protect those accountable for the killings, arguing it defies the rule of law which mandates trials for murder. Additionally, the mass release of convicted terrorists was criticized as weakening the judiciary's integrity, with these releases linked to spikes in violent crimes, especially targeting minorities and women.

Calls were made for international intervention, including an updated UN fact-finding mission. Critics pointed to the lack of accountability as a factor exacerbating the rise in crimes against women. Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, faced criticism for his silence, which runs counter to his previous advocacy for women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)