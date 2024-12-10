Left Menu

High Court Adjourns Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Decision

The Allahabad High Court has postponed its decision on a petition challenging the refusal to survey the 'wazukhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The adjournment follows pending related matters with the Supreme Court. The petition seeks a non-invasive survey to aid legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has deferred a decision on a petition challenging an earlier Varanasi court order. This order had declined a request to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the 'wazukhana' area of the Gyanvapi mosque, except for the 'shivling', a focal point of a legal controversy.

As the high court reviewed the case, it noted that a connected issue is scheduled for hearing by the Supreme Court on December 16. Consequently, the court has set December 17 as the new date to continue hearing the petition.

Filed by Rakhi Singh, a plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri worshiping suit, the petition argues that a survey of the 'wazukhana' using non-invasive techniques is crucial for a fair judicial outcome. The mosque's management committee emphasized that related matters are already under the Supreme Court's consideration, and the ASI has previously conducted a comprehensive survey of the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

