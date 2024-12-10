Left Menu

Supreme Court Reacts to Controversial Judge's Remarks at VHP Event

The Supreme Court has requested details from the Allahabad High Court regarding Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav's controversial statements at a VHP event. This comes amid demands for action from the Chief Justice of India. Critics argue Yadav's remarks breach judicial ethics and violate constitutional principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:17 IST
Supreme Court Reacts to Controversial Judge's Remarks at VHP Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened following media reports of controversial statements made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a VHP function. The court has asked for a detailed report from the Allahabad High Court concerning the incident.

This action follows mounting pressure on Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to address the high court judge's statements, which have been criticized for undermining judicial impartiality and secularism. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan has called for an in-house inquiry into the matter.

Justice Yadav's comments, which surfaced in a widely circulated video, have sparked outrage from opposition leaders and legal entities. The Bar Association of India condemned his remarks, demanding retraction and urging the Supreme Court to respond firmly. Brinda Karat and the CPI(M) have also called for decisive action against Justice Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024