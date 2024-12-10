Supreme Court Reacts to Controversial Judge's Remarks at VHP Event

The Supreme Court has intervened following media reports of controversial statements made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a VHP function. The court has asked for a detailed report from the Allahabad High Court concerning the incident.

This action follows mounting pressure on Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to address the high court judge's statements, which have been criticized for undermining judicial impartiality and secularism. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan has called for an in-house inquiry into the matter.

Justice Yadav's comments, which surfaced in a widely circulated video, have sparked outrage from opposition leaders and legal entities. The Bar Association of India condemned his remarks, demanding retraction and urging the Supreme Court to respond firmly. Brinda Karat and the CPI(M) have also called for decisive action against Justice Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)