Cross-State Collaboration: Karnataka's Offer of Aid to Wayanad Landslide Victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached out to his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan, with a proposal to buy land in Wayanad for housing families impacted by severe landslides.

In a letter dated December 9, which became public on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government's pledge to provide 100 houses for the victims, a promise made during his recent visit to the afflicted area.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns over delayed progress due to a lack of communication from Kerala regarding necessary implementation guidelines, urging Vijayan to engage in collaboration to carry out the relief efforts efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)