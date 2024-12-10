Rampant Kidnappings Threaten North Nigeria's Stability
In Nigeria's Zamfara state, over 50 women and children were abducted by gunmen in Kakin Dawa village, highlighting a wider crisis as armed gangs frequently kidnap people in the northwest, demanding ransoms. Recent incidents include the abduction of students and raids in Kaduna and Benue states.
A recent raid in Nigeria's Zamfara state saw over 50 women and children kidnapped by a gang of armed men in Kakin Dawa village, as confirmed by police and residents.
The region has been plagued by recurrent kidnappings. Armed gangs routinely seize villagers, commuters, and students, demanding ransoms for their release. The northwest of Nigeria has become a hotspot for these violent acts.
Significant incidents this year include the August abduction of at least 20 medical students in Benue, the May raids in Zamfara, and multiple incidents in Kaduna state, culminating in the massive abduction of over 200 students in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
