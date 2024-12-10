Thane Municipality's Aggressive Water Bill Recovery Drive

The Thane Municipal Corporation has embarked on an aggressive recovery drive for unpaid water bills in the city. In a sweeping move, the civic body disconnected 1,780 tap connections and seized 152 motor pumps from defaulters, an official reported on Tuesday.

In an effort to recover the total outstanding amount of Rs 76 crore, the corporation has issued 3,354 notices to various residents and businesses. So far, they have succeeded in collecting Rs 59.43 crore, indicating a partial recovery of the dues.

The corporation's campaign includes sealing 50 pump rooms, aimed at pressuring defaulters into settling their debts, as part of its strategy to ensure compliance and restore fiscal balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)