Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Identity Fraud and Rape

A court in the local jurisdiction has sentenced a 22-year-old individual, identified as Farin Kinar, to 20 years in prison for raping a minor. The sentence was pronounced after the accused was discovered to have faked his identity as a transgender, confirmed the Superintendent of Police, Manush Pareek.

Kinar initially claimed to be a female transgender. However, a mandated medical examination at the SGPGI Lucknow established the accused's biological identity as male. The crime took place in August last year in the Mirganj locality, where Kinar allegedly enticed the victim under the guise of watching TV and subsequently committed the offense.

On Monday, the court, through Special Judge POCSO Court-3 Umashankar Khar, found the accused guilty based on the medical report and witnesses' testimonies. In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 12,000, which is to be given to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)