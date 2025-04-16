Left Menu

Kolkata Hosts Powerful Transgender Day, Calls for Continued Activism

Kolkata marked the 18th National Transgender Day with calls to enhance rights and opportunities for the transgender community. Despite the 2014 Supreme Court ruling, activists highlight unmet needs in health, education, and employment. Key figures urge for judicial and governmental action to uphold constitutional promises.

Updated: 16-04-2025 10:40 IST
Kolkata Hosts Powerful Transgender Day, Calls for Continued Activism
Ranjita Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata witnessed a significant observance of the 18th National Transgender Day on April 15, 2025. Hosted by Gokhale Road Bandhan and the Association of Transgender/Hijra in Bengal (ATHB), the event saw participation from actors, social activists, and officials, emphasizing both celebration and the urgent need for activism.

The event spotlighted the ongoing struggle for transgender rights in West Bengal. Despite the landmark 2014 Supreme Court ruling recognizing transgender individuals as the 'third gender,' basic rights remain elusive, according to ATHB member Ranjita Sinha. She criticized the state for not implementing real change in sectors such as health, education, and employment.

Actor Rudranil Ghosh and veteran actor Moon Moon Sen joined in voicing their support for the community. Ghosh questioned the need for court intervention to access fundamental rights, while Sen praised the judiciary's role in advancing justice. The gathering underscored the ongoing fight for the recognition and rights of the transgender community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

