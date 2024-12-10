AI: The New Frontier in Human Rights Discourse

During a Human Rights Day event, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the evolving discourse on human rights, noting that artificial intelligence introduces non-human actors as potential rights violators.

President Murmu and the UN's Antonio Guterres highlighted new challenges, such as cyber crimes and climate change, affecting human rights worldwide.

President Murmu praised India for its initiatives in poverty alleviation and climate action while stressing the need for policies addressing the well-being of the elderly and mental health issues among the youth.

