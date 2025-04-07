Tragedy at Nasser Hospital: The Targeting of Journalists in Gaza
A Palestinian journalist was killed and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a media tent at Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel claims the journalist was a member of Hamas, while Palestinian authorities refute this, condemning the attack as an attempt to silence the media.
A Palestinian journalist lost his life and nine others sustained injuries following an Israeli airstrike that struck a media tent within the Nasser Hospital grounds in southern Gaza early on Monday. Medics and the local journalists' union report that the strike left some individuals critically wounded.
Visual footage verified by Reuters through cross-referencing architectural layouts shows attempts to extinguish flames in the aftermath. Israel's military subsequently identified the target as Hassan Aslih, labeling him a Hamas member operating under a journalistic guise. However, the Gaza government media office categorically denied any political affiliation.
The strike's consequences reverberated through the journalism community, with colleagues honoring the deceased in a poignant farewell. Palestinian officials decry the increasing journalist fatalities in Gaza, equating Faqawi's death to an 'extra-judicial killing' designed to hinder media freedom. Monday's airstrikes recorded at least 30 Palestinian casualties across Gaza, further escalating regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
