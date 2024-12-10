Left Menu

Affluent Beneficiaries of Delhi Ridge Tree Felling Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has demanded a list of wealthy individuals who benefited from illegal tree cutting in Delhi's Ridge area. The Court is also interested in the site's afforestation plan to mitigate environmental damage. Hearing is scheduled for January 2025.

The Supreme Court has intensified its scrutiny over the controversial tree felling incident in Delhi's Ridge area, demanding a list of affluent individuals who allegedly reaped the benefits from the illegal activity. The directive also seeks clarity on plans for afforestation to offset the environmental damage.

The judicial bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, expressed keen interest in understanding the strategy for reversing the ecological impact from the act. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, emphasized the need for transparency and accountability among officials involved.

In anticipation of a follow-up hearing in January 2025, the Court reinforced its stance by issuing a contempt notice to the DDA vice-chairman. This step underlines the judiciary's resolve to hold accountable those responsible for the reported cutting of 1,670 trees, despite contrary claims of a lower count by the DDA.

