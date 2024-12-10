Left Menu

Russian Naval Fleet Relocates Amid Syrian Power Shift

Satellite imagery reveals Russian naval ships leaving their base at Tartous, Syria, following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by Syrian rebels. Russia is seeking negotiations with the rebels to ensure the security of its military bases. Moscow's key Mediterranean hub is critical for operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:36 IST
Russian Naval Fleet Relocates Amid Syrian Power Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Satellite data has unveiled that Russian naval ships have evacuated their base at Tartous, Syria, after Syrian rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad. The imagery, captured December 9 by Planet Labs, reveals at least three ships of Russia's Mediterranean fleet anchored offshore.

Two guided missile frigates and an oiler were positioned approximately 13 kilometers northwest of Tartous. Meanwhile, other fleet vessels remain untraceable through current satellite images. Moscow's defense ministry has yet to comment on the unfolding situation.

Following a swift advance, Syrian rebels claimed Damascus on Sunday, prompting Assad to flee to Russia. Moscow, a staunch ally of Assad, is currently negotiating with the rebels for the safety of its strategically crucial military bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

