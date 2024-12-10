Russian Naval Fleet Relocates Amid Syrian Power Shift

Satellite data has unveiled that Russian naval ships have evacuated their base at Tartous, Syria, after Syrian rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad. The imagery, captured December 9 by Planet Labs, reveals at least three ships of Russia's Mediterranean fleet anchored offshore.

Two guided missile frigates and an oiler were positioned approximately 13 kilometers northwest of Tartous. Meanwhile, other fleet vessels remain untraceable through current satellite images. Moscow's defense ministry has yet to comment on the unfolding situation.

Following a swift advance, Syrian rebels claimed Damascus on Sunday, prompting Assad to flee to Russia. Moscow, a staunch ally of Assad, is currently negotiating with the rebels for the safety of its strategically crucial military bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)