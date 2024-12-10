Traffic Constables Suspended Over Bribery Scandal in Patna
Two traffic constables in Patna's Bihta area have been suspended for allegedly accepting bribes from truck drivers. Identified as Rajesh Prasad and Suchit Paswan, their actions were caught on video, prompting an investigation by the authorities. The suspension was based on a DSP-level officer's report.
Two traffic constables were suspended in Patna's Bihta area on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes from truck drivers, according to police reports.
Identified as Rajesh Prasad and Suchit Paswan, the officers were caught on a video that went viral on social media, instigating a formal inquiry into their activities.
The Patna Traffic Police confirmed the suspensions were immediate, following a report from a DSP-level officer. Further departmental actions are in progress as the investigation confirmed the duo's misconduct near Canara Bank in the district.
