On Tuesday, a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia resulted in three fatalities and injured 11 people, according to the regional governor. The strike targeted a private clinic, leaving rescuers to search desperately for those trapped under the rubble.

The governor communicated via Telegram messenger that among the injured were two medics and one person in a severe condition. Images disseminated from the city center depicted individuals being assisted out of the heavily damaged clinic while rescuers navigated through the chaos.

Zaporizhzhia and its environs are no strangers to Russian strikes. A preceding attack on Friday claimed 10 lives and left more than 20 individuals injured, underscoring the persistent threats faced by the region.

