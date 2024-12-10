Wall Street Awaits Key Inflation Report
Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed results as the Dow dropped while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose slightly. Investors are eyeing a critical inflation report that could impact the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
Wall Street opened with mixed results on Tuesday, reflecting investor tension as a pivotal inflation report looms on the horizon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 110.4 points to start at 44,291.57, marking a 0.25% decrease. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a slight uptick of 4.7 points, reaching 6,057.59 at the opening bell.
In a similar upward trend, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 59.7 points, translating to a 0.30% increase, reaching 19,796.39. Market focus remains fixed on upcoming data that may shape the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.
