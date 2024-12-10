Justice Reform: Ensuring Compassion in Law
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the need for a compassionate justice system through legal reforms. Addressing Human Rights Day, he highlighted overcrowded jails and excessive undertrial incarceration. Initiatives like the special campaign for elderly and terminally-ill prisoners aim to address these issues.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has called for a compassionate and humane justice system through the decolonization of laws and reformation of criminal courts. Speaking at a Human Rights Day event organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), CJI Khanna underscored the inalienable nature of human rights, highlighting their fundamental role in maintaining global peace.
Khanna pointed out that India's jails are overcrowded, with 5.19 lakh prisoners against a national capacity for 4.36 lakh undertrials. This overcrowding, he noted, particularly impacts undertrials, pushing them further into criminalization and hindering their reintegration into society.
The Chief Justice spotlighted significant reforms such as Section 479 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which allows first-time offenders to be released after serving one-third of their potential maximum sentence. The newly launched 'Special Campaign for Old and Terminally-ill Prisoners' resonates with this human-centric approach, aiming to expedite these prisoners' release via effective legal aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Upholding human rights is key to ending AIDS by 2030
High Court Declares Property Rights as Human Rights
Survivors of Iran's 'Woman, Life, Freedom' Protests Demand Justice for Human Rights Violations
New Leadership at Haryana Human Rights Commission
Nationwide Expansion of NALSA Women's Help System Faces Legal Hurdle