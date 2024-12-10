Justice Reform: Ensuring Compassion in Law

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has called for a compassionate and humane justice system through the decolonization of laws and reformation of criminal courts. Speaking at a Human Rights Day event organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), CJI Khanna underscored the inalienable nature of human rights, highlighting their fundamental role in maintaining global peace.

Khanna pointed out that India's jails are overcrowded, with 5.19 lakh prisoners against a national capacity for 4.36 lakh undertrials. This overcrowding, he noted, particularly impacts undertrials, pushing them further into criminalization and hindering their reintegration into society.

The Chief Justice spotlighted significant reforms such as Section 479 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which allows first-time offenders to be released after serving one-third of their potential maximum sentence. The newly launched 'Special Campaign for Old and Terminally-ill Prisoners' resonates with this human-centric approach, aiming to expedite these prisoners' release via effective legal aid.

