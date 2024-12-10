Left Menu

Kerala High Court Takes Action Against CPI(M) for Road Blockade

The Kerala High Court has challenged the CPI(M) over a road-blocking conference held in Thiruvananthapuram, asserting violation of judicial orders. The court queried police actions taken and scheduled further proceedings for December 12. The inquiry focuses on contempt charges against CPI(M) officials, following a complaint by petitioner N Prakash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:20 IST
The Kerala High Court has summoned authorities regarding a CPI(M) conference held in front of the Vanchiyoor court complex in Thiruvananthapuram. The court cited violations of previous orders prohibiting public meetings on roads and demanded clarification on actions taken by law enforcement.

A bench, including Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishnan S, sought detailed information from authorities on attendees and any cases filed against the unauthorized public meeting. The Additional Advocate General, representing the state and police, requested time to gather instructions and assured that the Vanchiyoor Police Station Officer would appear in court on December 12.

This inquiry is part of contempt of court proceedings initiated by petitioner N Prakash, who alleged that the CPI(M) held the conference on December 5, blocking roads in contravention of judicial mandates. Additionally, the State Police Chief, city police commissioner, and Circle Inspector of Vanchiyoor station are named as respondents in the case.

