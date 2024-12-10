Indian Coast Guard Nabs Bangladeshi Trawlers for Unauthorized Fishing

In a strategic move to uphold maritime security, the Indian Coast Guard announced it had apprehended two Bangladeshi trawlers and detained 78 fishermen for unauthorized fishing within Indian waters.

The vessels, FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5, were intercepted while the Coast Guard was on routine patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Following due inspection at sea, the trawlers were brought to Paradip for further investigation under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981, highlighting the ICG's commitment to preventing unauthorized maritime activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)