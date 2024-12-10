Left Menu

Rising Threats: The Safety of Chinese Nationals in Pakistan

Pakistan has seen 20 Chinese citizens killed and 34 injured in terrorist incidents since 2021. These attacks are linked to opposition against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The National Counter Terrorism Authority reported this to a parliamentary committee, highlighting security concerns from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:40 IST
Rising Threats: The Safety of Chinese Nationals in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) of Pakistan has revealed that 20 Chinese nationals have been killed and 34 injured in terrorist attacks across the country since 2021. This data was shared with the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

NACTA's Director, Colonel Usman, reported that 14 attacks have targeted Chinese workers involved in various projects, part of Pakistan's multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Additionally, eight Pakistani citizens have died and 25 have been injured in these incidents.

Following the recent attack near Karachi's airport that killed two Chinese engineers, the Chinese embassy publicly expressed security concerns for the first time. The Baloch Liberation Army, responsible for the attacks, opposes Chinese-backed development in Balochistan. This situation has escalated tensions, with China pressing Pakistan for a joint security solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024