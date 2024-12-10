Rising Threats: The Safety of Chinese Nationals in Pakistan

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) of Pakistan has revealed that 20 Chinese nationals have been killed and 34 injured in terrorist attacks across the country since 2021. This data was shared with the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

NACTA's Director, Colonel Usman, reported that 14 attacks have targeted Chinese workers involved in various projects, part of Pakistan's multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Additionally, eight Pakistani citizens have died and 25 have been injured in these incidents.

Following the recent attack near Karachi's airport that killed two Chinese engineers, the Chinese embassy publicly expressed security concerns for the first time. The Baloch Liberation Army, responsible for the attacks, opposes Chinese-backed development in Balochistan. This situation has escalated tensions, with China pressing Pakistan for a joint security solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)