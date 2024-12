Turkey Dismantles Militia Weaponry Convoy

In a recent operation, Turkey's intelligence agency successfully dismantled a convoy transporting substantial military equipment in northeast Syria. The convoy included missiles, heavy weapons, and tanks, which were under the control of the Kurdish YPG militia.

According to a Turkish security source, these materials had been abandoned by the military belonging to ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The operation targeted the convoy near Qamishli, a strategic area in Syria.

This significant move underscores the strained dynamics in the region, where Turkey has consistently opposed the Kurdish YPG militia's influence. The region remains a focal point for broader geopolitical tensions involving multiple stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)