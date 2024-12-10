Left Menu

India-Russia Relations: Strengthened Bonds Amidst Mountainous Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the deep ties between India and Russia, indicating the countries' 'higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean' friendship. Meeting with President Putin in Moscow, Singh stressed mutual military cooperation and potential expansion in the defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, underscored the enduring friendship between India and Russia, describing it as 'higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean'. This declaration came during Singh's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, reinforcing the longstanding bilateral relationship.

The discussions centered around bolstering military cooperation, with both leaders expressing optimism about the potential outcomes of their collaboration. Singh's visit coincided with the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation.

During his visit, Singh conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings to President Putin and pushed for enhanced delivery of military systems, including the S-400. The meeting marked another step in the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

