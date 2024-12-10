Left Menu

Tragic Collapse at Illegal Kenyan Gold Mine

A wall at the Hillo artisanal gold mine in northern Kenya collapsed, causing the deaths of five individuals and leaving about 15 people missing. The mine, previously closed after fatal clashes, continued operating. Local government officials confirm the recovery of five bodies from the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Isiolo | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A deadly incident unfolded at an illegal gold mine in northern Kenya as a wall collapse claimed the lives of five individuals, with approximately 15 more reported missing. Local government authorities confirmed the disaster on Tuesday.

According to Ibrahim Dube, an administrator for the Moyale sub county, the bodies were recovered from the Hillo artisanal mine, which has been a focal point of contention in the region.

The mine had officially been closed in March due to previous clashes between local communities over territorial disputes. Despite the closure, illegal mining activities persisted, ultimately leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

