Tragic Collapse at Illegal Kenyan Gold Mine

A deadly incident unfolded at an illegal gold mine in northern Kenya as a wall collapse claimed the lives of five individuals, with approximately 15 more reported missing. Local government authorities confirmed the disaster on Tuesday.

According to Ibrahim Dube, an administrator for the Moyale sub county, the bodies were recovered from the Hillo artisanal mine, which has been a focal point of contention in the region.

The mine had officially been closed in March due to previous clashes between local communities over territorial disputes. Despite the closure, illegal mining activities persisted, ultimately leading to this tragic event.

