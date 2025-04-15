Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Young Life in Unnao

A nine-year-old boy tragically lost his life while two other children were seriously injured after a dilapidated wall collapsed in the Pitambar Nagar locality of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, according to police reports.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the incident happened suddenly as the children were playing near the wall when it collapsed on them. Local residents quickly sprang into action, rescuing the children from the debris.

The children were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced Pranshu, aged nine, dead on arrival. The other two children, Ankit and Saras, suffered critical injuries and have been referred to a higher medical center in Kanpur for advanced treatment. Officials have initiated an investigation, and Pranshu's body has been sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)