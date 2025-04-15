Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Young Life in Unnao

In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, a collapsed wall claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy, Pranshu, and injured two other children, Ankit and Saras, while they played. Locals intervened quickly, but Pranshu was declared dead at the hospital. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old boy tragically lost his life while two other children were seriously injured after a dilapidated wall collapsed in the Pitambar Nagar locality of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, according to police reports.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the incident happened suddenly as the children were playing near the wall when it collapsed on them. Local residents quickly sprang into action, rescuing the children from the debris.

The children were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced Pranshu, aged nine, dead on arrival. The other two children, Ankit and Saras, suffered critical injuries and have been referred to a higher medical center in Kanpur for advanced treatment. Officials have initiated an investigation, and Pranshu's body has been sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

