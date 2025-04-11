Left Menu

Thane Lake Wall Collapse Causes Vehicle Damage

A section of a protective wall around a lake in Thane collapsed early Friday, damaging two vehicles. No injuries were reported. The area is barricaded, and the Public Works Department is conducting an inspection to ensure safety and determine the cause of the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:07 IST
Thane Lake Wall Collapse Causes Vehicle Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Thane, a section of a protective wall surrounding a lake collapsed early Friday morning, resulting in damage to two vehicles, according to a civic official.

The incident was reported by disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi of the Thane Municipal Corporation, who noted that it occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The fallen portion of the wall, measuring 20 feet in length and 8 feet in height, caused damage to a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw. As a precaution, the affected area has been barricaded while the Public Works Department conducts a thorough inspection to assess safety and the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025