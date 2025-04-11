Thane Lake Wall Collapse Causes Vehicle Damage

In Thane, a section of a protective wall surrounding a lake collapsed early Friday morning, resulting in damage to two vehicles, according to a civic official.

The incident was reported by disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi of the Thane Municipal Corporation, who noted that it occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The fallen portion of the wall, measuring 20 feet in length and 8 feet in height, caused damage to a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw. As a precaution, the affected area has been barricaded while the Public Works Department conducts a thorough inspection to assess safety and the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)