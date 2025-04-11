Thane Lake Wall Collapse Causes Vehicle Damage
A section of a protective wall around a lake in Thane collapsed early Friday, damaging two vehicles. No injuries were reported. The area is barricaded, and the Public Works Department is conducting an inspection to ensure safety and determine the cause of the collapse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In Thane, a section of a protective wall surrounding a lake collapsed early Friday morning, resulting in damage to two vehicles, according to a civic official.
The incident was reported by disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi of the Thane Municipal Corporation, who noted that it occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m.
The fallen portion of the wall, measuring 20 feet in length and 8 feet in height, caused damage to a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw. As a precaution, the affected area has been barricaded while the Public Works Department conducts a thorough inspection to assess safety and the cause of the collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- lake
- wall collapse
- vehicles
- damage
- PWD
- inspection
- barricaded
- Yasin Tadvi
- disaster management
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Minor Fire Outside Chennai Egmore Station Causes Minimal Damage
Damaged Cargo Ship Solong's Arrival in Aberdeen: Investigation and Environmental Concerns
Mystery Surrounds PWD Engineer's Tragic Disappearance
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Thailand and Myanmar, Triggers Panic and Damage
Noted economist honoured by Trump warns that 25 per cent tariffs risk 'irreparable damage' to US automakers