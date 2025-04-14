Tragedy Strikes in Farrukhabad: Wall Collapse Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident on Monday, two workers lost their lives when a wall gave way during excavation work in the Allanagar Barhpur area of Farrukhabad district. Authorities report that the collapse occurred on a plot owned by Raghav Dubey, alongside property belonging to a retired armyman.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene but found the workers ensnared in the rubble. The victims, identified as Ishrat and Ranjit, both aged 50, were extricated and rushed to Lohia Hospital, where they sadly succumbed to their injuries.

Local officials, including District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi and SP Alok Priyadarshi, have pledged a thorough investigation to uncover the reasons behind the collapse and prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)