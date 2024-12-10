Syria's Central Bank Vaults: Unshaken Amidst Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events in Syria, the central bank vaults in Damascus emerged untouched by looters, following the shocking overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

According to Bassel Hamawi from the Damascus Chambers of Commerce, though some money was stolen, the main vault's contents remained intact—signifying a crucial step in maintaining financial stability amidst political upheaval.

Bank employees resumed their duties under heavy security, though the exact amount of reserves remains unknown, with estimates pre-dating Syria's civil conflict at $18.5 billion.

