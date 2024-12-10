Left Menu

Farmers' March to Delhi: Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticizes opposition for politicizing farmers' plight, and defends state's 100% MSP procurement policy. He challenges opposition-led states to match Haryana's efforts. Farmers protest continues at Shambhu border, demanding MSP guarantee, debt waiver, and pension for farmers and laborers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:35 IST
Nayab Singh Saini, the Chief Minister of Haryana, has accused the Congress and other opposition parties of exploiting farmers' issues for political gain. In a statement on Tuesday, he highlighted Haryana's policy of 100% crop procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and questioned why similar measures were not being adopted in opposition-led states.

Addressing the ongoing farmers' protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, Saini expressed solidarity with the aggrieved farmers, citing his background as a farmer. He acknowledged the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade to strengthen farmer welfare, while refuting claims of the MSP policy being abolished.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high as farmers, organized under non-political fronts, plan to resume their march to Delhi on December 14. Despite the government's assurances, demands for legal MSP guarantees, debt waivers, and pensions for farmers and laborers persist, with no breakthrough in negotiations with the central authorities as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

