Left Menu

Adidas Raided by German Authorities Amid Tax Probe

Authorities have raided Adidas AG headquarters in Germany as part of a prolonged tax investigation. The probe, focused on customs and tax compliance between 2019 and 2024, aims to resolve discrepancies in law interpretations. Adidas is collaborating actively and anticipates minimal financial repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 03:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 03:06 IST
Adidas Raided by German Authorities Amid Tax Probe

Adidas AG's headquarters in Germany were raided by authorities as part of an ongoing tax investigation, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The raid highlights issues related to customs and tax compliance practices.

In a statement, Adidas disclosed that it had been in discussions with customs authorities for several years concerning the matter. The investigation, originally reported by Germany's Manager Magazine, focuses on product import issues under German and European law between October 2019 and August 2024.

The sportswear giant reassured stakeholders that it is cooperating fully with authorities and does not foresee a significant financial impact from the investigation. The company continues to work closely with customs officials to address differing interpretations of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024