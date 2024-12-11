Left Menu

Yellen Engages with South Korea Amid Political Unrest

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently discussed South Korea's political instability with Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok. They addressed the nation's challenges after President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law enactment. Yellen commended the ongoing collaboration between the Korean Ministry and the U.S. Treasury Department.

Updated: 11-12-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 04:47 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has engaged in discussions with South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, focusing on the political instability stirring in South Korea.

The talks were prompted by the turmoil that erupted following President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law, which has unsettled the nation's political landscape.

Yellen conveyed her appreciation for the steadfast communication between Seoul's Ministry of Economy and Finance and the U.S. Treasury, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation amid these challenging times, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department.

