Yellen Engages with South Korea Amid Political Unrest

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has engaged in discussions with South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, focusing on the political instability stirring in South Korea.

The talks were prompted by the turmoil that erupted following President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law, which has unsettled the nation's political landscape.

Yellen conveyed her appreciation for the steadfast communication between Seoul's Ministry of Economy and Finance and the U.S. Treasury, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation amid these challenging times, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department.

