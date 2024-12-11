Donald Trump Appoints Andrew Ferguson as New FTC Chair

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Andrew Ferguson's appointment as the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission, a move expected to herald significant changes in the agency's approach to antitrust enforcement.

Ferguson currently serves as one of the FTC's five commissioners. His tenure as chair is anticipated to be more receptive to business interests compared to the previous chair, Lina Khan, known for her stringent measures against corporate acquisitions and Big Tech.

The change in leadership could revive deals previously blocked, like the merger between Kroger and Albertsons. Despite these potential shifts, Trump's administration may continue scrutinizing Big Tech for anticompetitive practices.

