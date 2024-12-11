Missile Strike Hits Taganrog Port, Damaging Facility and Vehicles

A missile attack caused significant damage to an industrial facility and numerous vehicles at the Taganrog port in southwestern Russia. Details of the incident were reported on Wednesday by the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar.

Using the Telegram messaging app, Slyusar confirmed that the missile strike impacted infrastructure but assured the public that, according to initial information, there were no injuries reported. This message was an attempt to calm concerns amidst rising tensions in the region.

The attack underscores the volatility in that part of Russia, raising further questions about regional security and preparedness measures. The nature and origin of the missile remain subjects of ongoing investigation.

