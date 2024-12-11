Left Menu

Missile Strike Hits Taganrog Port, Damaging Facility and Vehicles

A missile attack hit the Russian port of Taganrog, damaging an industrial facility and numerous vehicles. The incident was confirmed by Yuri Slyusar, acting governor of the Rostov region, who stated that initial reports suggest there were no injuries. The attack highlights rising tensions in the southwestern region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 08:48 IST
Missile Strike Hits Taganrog Port, Damaging Facility and Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile attack caused significant damage to an industrial facility and numerous vehicles at the Taganrog port in southwestern Russia. Details of the incident were reported on Wednesday by the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar.

Using the Telegram messaging app, Slyusar confirmed that the missile strike impacted infrastructure but assured the public that, according to initial information, there were no injuries reported. This message was an attempt to calm concerns amidst rising tensions in the region.

The attack underscores the volatility in that part of Russia, raising further questions about regional security and preparedness measures. The nature and origin of the missile remain subjects of ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024