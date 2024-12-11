Left Menu

Five-Hour Digital Arrest: The Noida Cyber Fraud Case

Cyber criminals scammed Smriti Semwal of Rs 1.40 lakh in Noida by claiming her Aadhaar was used in illegal activities. Under 'digital arrest', she was coerced into transferring the money. Police are investigating the case after her complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:40 IST
Five-Hour Digital Arrest: The Noida Cyber Fraud Case
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of cyber fraud took place in Noida, where cyber criminals allegedly duped a woman out of Rs 1.40 lakh by keeping her under 'digital arrest' for five hours.

Inspector Krishna Gopal Sharma reported that Smriti Semwal from Sector 77 was contacted by a woman named Priya Sharma, who claimed to be from the cyber crime branch. Priya alleged that illegal activities, including money laundering and drug trafficking, were linked to Smriti's Aadhaar card.

Under pressure and fear, Smriti engaged in conversations with supposed 'high officials' and, consequently, transferred Rs 1.40 lakh across two instalments to an account provided by the fraudsters. It was only later that she realized she had fallen into a cyber trap and reported the incident to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024