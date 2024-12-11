Five-Hour Digital Arrest: The Noida Cyber Fraud Case

A shocking case of cyber fraud took place in Noida, where cyber criminals allegedly duped a woman out of Rs 1.40 lakh by keeping her under 'digital arrest' for five hours.

Inspector Krishna Gopal Sharma reported that Smriti Semwal from Sector 77 was contacted by a woman named Priya Sharma, who claimed to be from the cyber crime branch. Priya alleged that illegal activities, including money laundering and drug trafficking, were linked to Smriti's Aadhaar card.

Under pressure and fear, Smriti engaged in conversations with supposed 'high officials' and, consequently, transferred Rs 1.40 lakh across two instalments to an account provided by the fraudsters. It was only later that she realized she had fallen into a cyber trap and reported the incident to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)