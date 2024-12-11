Left Menu

Raigad Traffic Crackdown: Elections Boost Penalty Collection

The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district collected Rs 1.39 crore in penalties for traffic violations during the election period. Offenses included not wearing seat belts, riding without helmets, and triple riding. Substantial fines were collected across various constituencies including Alibag and Karjat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alibag | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid the election season in Maharashtra's Raigad district, traffic police have been on an aggressive crackdown, accumulating Rs 1.39 crore in penalties. This was during the enforcement of the election code of conduct in the November 20th assembly polls.

The fines primarily targeted motorists failing to adhere to road safety laws, such as seat belt non-compliance, helmet negligence, and impaired driving. In Alibag, 3,351 traffic challans resulted in over Rs 30 lakh in fines, while in Karjat, the fines crossed Rs 18 lakh with 1,967 challans.

Other constituencies such as Pen, Mahad, and Shrivardhan also reported significant penalty collections, with amounts ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, showcasing the stringent measures implemented by the traffic authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

