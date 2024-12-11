In a significant escalation, Ukraine launched missile strikes on a southern Russian port and used drones to ignite an oil depot in the Bryansk region, officials confirmed. The attack underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations as the conflict enters a new and potentially decisive phase.

The Russian defense ministry reported that 14 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, although the precise targets and damages remain unclear. In Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz noted a brief fire at a production facility. The Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for a 'massive fire' at an oil depot, but the impacts on the Druzhba oil pipeline remain unverified.

In the Rostov region, the port city of Taganrog was also hit by missiles, damaging an industrial site and vehicles. Amidst rising casualties and displacement, the conflict has strained East-West relations reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Both nations accuse each other of heightening the conflict, leaving the international community on edge.

