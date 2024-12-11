Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Ukraine Targets Russia's Oil & Infrastructure

Ukraine launched missile attacks on the southern Russian port of Taganrog and used drones to target an oil depot in Bryansk, damaging infrastructures. While Russia accuses Ukraine of escalating tensions by using U.S.-made weapons, the ongoing conflict approaches a potentially decisive phase.

Updated: 11-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:08 IST
Escalating Tensions: Ukraine Targets Russia's Oil & Infrastructure
Image Credit:

In a significant escalation, Ukraine launched missile strikes on a southern Russian port and used drones to ignite an oil depot in the Bryansk region, officials confirmed. The attack underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations as the conflict enters a new and potentially decisive phase.

The Russian defense ministry reported that 14 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, although the precise targets and damages remain unclear. In Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz noted a brief fire at a production facility. The Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for a 'massive fire' at an oil depot, but the impacts on the Druzhba oil pipeline remain unverified.

In the Rostov region, the port city of Taganrog was also hit by missiles, damaging an industrial site and vehicles. Amidst rising casualties and displacement, the conflict has strained East-West relations reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Both nations accuse each other of heightening the conflict, leaving the international community on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

