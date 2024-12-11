Man Jailed for Smuggling Vulnerable Star Tortoises

An Indian national, Abdul Jaffar Haji Ali, has been sentenced to a year and four months in prison for illegally importing 58 Indian star tortoises into Singapore. The sentencing took place after the tortoises were found concealed in his luggage upon his arrival at Changi Airport from India on August 29.

The Indian star tortoises, classified as 'vulnerable' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), were sealed and had no ventilation, leading to one being found dead and 22 others assessed as 'thin'. Ali pleaded guilty under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act and the Animals and Birds Act.

Prosecutor Lim Chong Hui from Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) reported that Ali received the tortoises from a friend, identified only as 'Bhai', who managed all travel arrangements. Ali failed to check the contents of the luggage that Bhai handed him in Chennai before the journey.

