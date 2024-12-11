Left Menu

Man Jailed for Smuggling Vulnerable Star Tortoises

An Indian national, Abdul Jaffar Haji Ali, has been sentenced to jail in Singapore for unlawfully importing 58 vulnerable Indian star tortoises. The incident occurred at Changi Airport, where the tortoises were found in his luggage. He was charged under laws protecting endangered species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:53 IST
Man Jailed for Smuggling Vulnerable Star Tortoises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian national, Abdul Jaffar Haji Ali, has been sentenced to a year and four months in prison for illegally importing 58 Indian star tortoises into Singapore. The sentencing took place after the tortoises were found concealed in his luggage upon his arrival at Changi Airport from India on August 29.

The Indian star tortoises, classified as 'vulnerable' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), were sealed and had no ventilation, leading to one being found dead and 22 others assessed as 'thin'. Ali pleaded guilty under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act and the Animals and Birds Act.

Prosecutor Lim Chong Hui from Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) reported that Ali received the tortoises from a friend, identified only as 'Bhai', who managed all travel arrangements. Ali failed to check the contents of the luggage that Bhai handed him in Chennai before the journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024