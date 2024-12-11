Left Menu

Russia Proposes New Ambassador to Strengthen U.S. Relations

Russia has requested U.S. approval for its new ambassador, potentially Alexander Darchiev, highlighting a strategic move to strengthen diplomatic relations. This request follows reports from Russia's Kommersant newspaper suggesting Darchiev's candidacy. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, confirmed the ongoing diplomatic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:37 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia has formally requested the United States to approve its new ambassador to Washington, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The state-run RIA news agency reported this development on Wednesday.

In related news, Kommersant, a Russian newspaper, had earlier identified Alexander Darchiev, the head of the North American department in Russia's Foreign Ministry, as a likely candidate for the ambassadorial post.

These steps highlight Moscow's continued efforts to maintain and fortify diplomatic relations with Washington amidst ongoing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

