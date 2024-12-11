Russia Proposes New Ambassador to Strengthen U.S. Relations

Russia has formally requested the United States to approve its new ambassador to Washington, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The state-run RIA news agency reported this development on Wednesday.

In related news, Kommersant, a Russian newspaper, had earlier identified Alexander Darchiev, the head of the North American department in Russia's Foreign Ministry, as a likely candidate for the ambassadorial post.

These steps highlight Moscow's continued efforts to maintain and fortify diplomatic relations with Washington amidst ongoing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)