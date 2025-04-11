Abbas Araqchi: Navigating Delicate Diplomacy with the U.S.

Abbas Araqchi, Iran's seasoned head diplomat, is on the cusp of a daunting challenge as he spearheads talks with the U.S. aimed at securing a new nuclear agreement and evading military threats towards the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian clerical hierarchy approaches the negotiations in Oman with caution, underlined by skepticism towards U.S. President Donald Trump's potentially aggressive stance. The discussions, which may be direct or indirect, see Araqchi pitted against U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, a newcomer to foreign policy.

Araqchi's diplomatic prowess, cultivated over a career spanning from the 1980s Iran-Iraq war to the 2015 nuclear deal, is trusted within Iran. The lack of optimism for the talks contrasts with the confidence placed in Araqchi's negotiation skills. His longstanding ties with the Iranian leadership bolster his position in this diplomatic battle.

