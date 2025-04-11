Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Southeast Asia Diplomacy Amid Rising US Trade Tensions

President Xi Jinping of China is set to visit Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, to bolster regional relations amidst escalating US trade tensions. These efforts signify an intensified diplomatic push by China as some affected nations negotiate directly with Washington.

In the wake of escalating trade tensions with the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping is ratcheting up his diplomatic efforts, embarking on a strategic tour of Southeast Asia. The itinerary includes visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia starting next week, marking his first foreign trip of the year aimed at strengthening ties with neighboring countries.

The visit comes as China grapples with the economic impact of recent US tariffs, some of which have reached as high as 145%. Cambodia, Vietnam, and Malaysia have also felt the sting of these levies—49%, 46%, and 24% respectively. While these nations have begun to negotiate directly with the United States for relief, Xi's outreach underscores China's unique approach in handling the situation by fostering closer regional alliances.

Accompanying Xi's journey, China's state media is amplifying narratives on the deep ties with these nations, highlighted by strong diplomatic relationships termed as "ironclad" with Cambodia. At a broader level, Chinese leaders have been engaging with European and other global counterparts to create a unified front against the tariffs, emphasizing the need for a reformed and equitable trading system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

