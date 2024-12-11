Court Demands Accountability: 25 Years Elapse in Fugitive Case

A Delhi court has raised concerns over the long-standing failure to apprehend Ashok Kumar Yadav, a convict who evaded capture after jumping bail in 1998. Convicted under the NDPS Act for drug-related charges, Yadav was supposed to serve 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court noted the apparent lack of measures to arrest Yadav, who was recently detained after more than two decades on the run. Additional sessions judge Ekta Gauba Mann called for a report from the police commissioner, questioning why no steps such as proclamation issuance or non-bailable warrants were taken.

The judge emphasized the need for accountability regarding the inaction of both the current and former officers of the Jama Masjid police station, with a directive for the police commissioner to provide a thorough explanation by February 1, 2025.

