Bribery Bust: Gujarat Public Prosecutor and Middlemen Arrested

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a public prosecutor and two middlemen for accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a litigant. Rajendra Gadhvi and his accomplices were nabbed in a sting operation at a photocopy shop, demanding money for a favorable court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major sting operation, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a public prosecutor, Rajendra Gadhvi, along with two middlemen for allegedly accepting a hefty bribe from a litigant. The arrests were made on Tuesday at a photocopy shop in the Naroda area of Kheda district.

Gadhvi, who served at the Kathlal civil court, was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20 lakh to sway a court decision in favor of the complainant. The prosecutor had initially demanded Rs 50 lakh, with a promise to take the rest after the court's order.

The bust also involved the arrest of lawyer Suresh Patel and resident Vishal Patel, who acted as intermediaries in the deal. The ACB acted on a complaint by laying a trap, ensuring that justice would not be compromised for monetary gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

