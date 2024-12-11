Bribery Bust: Gujarat Public Prosecutor and Middlemen Arrested

In a major sting operation, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a public prosecutor, Rajendra Gadhvi, along with two middlemen for allegedly accepting a hefty bribe from a litigant. The arrests were made on Tuesday at a photocopy shop in the Naroda area of Kheda district.

Gadhvi, who served at the Kathlal civil court, was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20 lakh to sway a court decision in favor of the complainant. The prosecutor had initially demanded Rs 50 lakh, with a promise to take the rest after the court's order.

The bust also involved the arrest of lawyer Suresh Patel and resident Vishal Patel, who acted as intermediaries in the deal. The ACB acted on a complaint by laying a trap, ensuring that justice would not be compromised for monetary gain.

