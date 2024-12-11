Left Menu

Corruption Scandal: Judge and Accomplices in Bribery Worth Rs 5 Lakh

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed a case against Judge Dhananjay Nikam and three others for allegedly soliciting a Rs 5 lakh bribe to secure a favourable bail decision. The investigation revealed that the judge used intermediaries, Anand and Kishor Kharat, to demand the bribe.

Updated: 11-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:30 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken action against a district judge and others implicated in a bribery scandal in Satara. The ACB accused Judge Dhananjay Nikam and three accomplices of demanding a Rs 5 lakh bribe to sway a bail decision.

The incident unfolded after a woman, whose father remains jailed on cheating charges, took the case to the ACB. Allegedly, the judge directed intermediaries, including Anand and Kishor Kharat, to extract the hefty sum from her in return for a favorable court order.

Following thorough verification, the anti-graft agency booked the implicated individuals under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are now delving deeper into this high-profile corruption case as they proceed with legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

