Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and co-founder of the renowned Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta, refuted claims by the state-run TASS news agency that he had departed Russia. The allegations surfaced following his questioning related to a colleague's ongoing criminal case.

Muratov, designated as 'a foreign agent' by Russian authorities, condemned the report by expressing his sympathy towards journalists compelled to rely on what he described as 'information trash heaps.' Novaya Gazeta quoted his remarks, underscoring the media outlet's ongoing struggles under increasing state scrutiny.

This incident marks the growing challenges faced by independent media in Russia, as state entities intensify their efforts to control narratives around press freedom and personal liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)