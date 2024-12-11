Left Menu

Muratov Rejects Exit Reports Amid Pressure on Russian Journalists

Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and co-founder of Novaya Gazeta, has refuted claims from Russian news agency TASS that he left the country after being questioned in a colleague's criminal investigation. Muratov criticized the media's use of unreliable sources, despite being labeled a 'foreign agent' by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:35 IST
Muratov Rejects Exit Reports Amid Pressure on Russian Journalists
Dmitry Muratov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and co-founder of the renowned Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta, refuted claims by the state-run TASS news agency that he had departed Russia. The allegations surfaced following his questioning related to a colleague's ongoing criminal case.

Muratov, designated as 'a foreign agent' by Russian authorities, condemned the report by expressing his sympathy towards journalists compelled to rely on what he described as 'information trash heaps.' Novaya Gazeta quoted his remarks, underscoring the media outlet's ongoing struggles under increasing state scrutiny.

This incident marks the growing challenges faced by independent media in Russia, as state entities intensify their efforts to control narratives around press freedom and personal liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024