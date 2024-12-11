European Ministers Convene in Berlin for Critical Talks on Syria and Ukraine

European foreign ministers are set to convene in Berlin on Thursday to address pressing issues concerning Syria and extend their support to Ukraine. A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry has confirmed these key topics, emphasizing their importance on the diplomatic agenda.

Dramatic events in Syria in recent days have prompted foreign ministers to prioritize discussions on the impact of the situation on both the regional and European landscapes.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will host counterparts from France, Poland, Spain, Italy, Britain, and Ukraine. The meeting, held at a villa in Berlin, aims to foster dialogue on these critical subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)