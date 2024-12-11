Left Menu

Bovine Smuggler Detained Under PSA in Udhampur

Mohd Akram, an alleged bovine smuggler from Jojra Talab, has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Udhampur district. His activities reportedly threatened the district's peace. Authorities executed his detention warrant and moved him to jail after registering several cases against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:03 IST
Bovine Smuggler Detained Under PSA in Udhampur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement action, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained an alleged bovine smuggler under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The accused, identified as Mohd Akram from Jojra Talab, has been described by authorities as a threat to the district's peaceful environment.

Following numerous cases registered against him, Akram was apprehended and subsequently transferred to jail as officials executed the detention warrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024