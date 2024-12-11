Bovine Smuggler Detained Under PSA in Udhampur
Mohd Akram, an alleged bovine smuggler from Jojra Talab, has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Udhampur district. His activities reportedly threatened the district's peace. Authorities executed his detention warrant and moved him to jail after registering several cases against him.
In a significant law enforcement action, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained an alleged bovine smuggler under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).
The accused, identified as Mohd Akram from Jojra Talab, has been described by authorities as a threat to the district's peaceful environment.
Following numerous cases registered against him, Akram was apprehended and subsequently transferred to jail as officials executed the detention warrant.
