Left Menu

Green Tribunal Demands Clarifications on UP Pilgrim Route's Environmental Impact

The National Green Tribunal has asked authorities for clarifications concerning 'gaps' in their reports about alleged deforestation for a pilgrim route in UP. Notably, over one lakh trees might be felled in protected regions. The bench highlighted the lack of environmental assessments, demanding responses by December 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:44 IST
Green Tribunal Demands Clarifications on UP Pilgrim Route's Environmental Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has demanded clarifications from authorities following the discovery of 'gaps' in their reports regarding the alleged environmental damage caused by the construction of a pilgrim route in Uttar Pradesh's protected forest areas.

The tribunal's inquiry suggests that over one lakh trees and shrubs might have been felled across Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar. Reports from state authorities, the Survey of India, and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change were scrutinized for inconsistencies.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the absence of environmental impact assessments in maintaining biodiversity integrity, urging responsible parties to submit additional information before the matter is revisited on December 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024