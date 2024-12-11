Green Tribunal Demands Clarifications on UP Pilgrim Route's Environmental Impact
The National Green Tribunal has asked authorities for clarifications concerning 'gaps' in their reports about alleged deforestation for a pilgrim route in UP. Notably, over one lakh trees might be felled in protected regions. The bench highlighted the lack of environmental assessments, demanding responses by December 23.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal has demanded clarifications from authorities following the discovery of 'gaps' in their reports regarding the alleged environmental damage caused by the construction of a pilgrim route in Uttar Pradesh's protected forest areas.
The tribunal's inquiry suggests that over one lakh trees and shrubs might have been felled across Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar. Reports from state authorities, the Survey of India, and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change were scrutinized for inconsistencies.
NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the absence of environmental impact assessments in maintaining biodiversity integrity, urging responsible parties to submit additional information before the matter is revisited on December 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Urges Halt on Indonesian Wood Pellet Imports Amid Deforestation Concerns
EU's Deforestation Compromise: A Balancing Act for Sustainability
EU Delays Deforestation Rules for Global Compliance
EU Deforestation Regulation Faces Year-Long Delay Without Rule Changes
Amazon's Deforestation Dilemma: Beef Industry's Role Unveiled Ahead of COP30