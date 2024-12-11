Green Tribunal Demands Clarifications on UP Pilgrim Route's Environmental Impact

The National Green Tribunal has demanded clarifications from authorities following the discovery of 'gaps' in their reports regarding the alleged environmental damage caused by the construction of a pilgrim route in Uttar Pradesh's protected forest areas.

The tribunal's inquiry suggests that over one lakh trees and shrubs might have been felled across Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar. Reports from state authorities, the Survey of India, and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change were scrutinized for inconsistencies.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the absence of environmental impact assessments in maintaining biodiversity integrity, urging responsible parties to submit additional information before the matter is revisited on December 23.

