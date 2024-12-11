Left Menu

Operation Muskan 13: Rescuing Missing Teens

A teenage girl, allegedly kidnapped from Latur, Maharashtra, was rescued from Pune after six months. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) led the operation. A boy connected to the case has also been apprehended. This rescue is part of 'Operation Muskan 13', targeting missing women and children.

Updated: 11-12-2024 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, a teenage girl allegedly kidnapped from Maharashtra's Latur district has been located and rescued from Pune by the police after six months. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Latur police played a crucial role in the rescue operation conducted earlier this week.

Police Inspector Babita Wakadkar revealed that a case regarding the girl's kidnapping had been registered prior to this operation. The operation successfully led to the local authorities tracing the missing girl in Pune, where a boy involved in the case was also detained and subsequently returned to Latur. Interestingly, it has been reported that the minors may have gotten married during this period.

This rescue mission is part of a broader initiative named 'Operation Muskan 13', launched to locate women and children reported missing across various regions of the state, as confirmed by the Latur police and AHTU team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

