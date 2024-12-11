Left Menu

CBI Court Sentences Abhijeet Infrastructure Officials in Coal Block Scam

A special CBI court sentenced senior officials of Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd for irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks in Jharkhand. The court awarded four-year imprisonment to Manoj Kumar Jayaswal and three years to Ramesh Kumar Jayaswal, with fines for using forged documents and cheating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, a special CBI court has sentenced senior officials of Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd in a case involving irregularities in coal block allocations in Jharkhand. The court's decision marks a significant step in addressing corporate fraud in India.

Judge Arun Bhardwaj handed down a four-year prison sentence to Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, the former managing director, and a three-year sentence to ex-director Ramesh Kumar Jayaswal. The sentences are part of a broader judgment accusing the company of cheating, conspiracy, and using forged documents.

The court imposed fines totaling Rs 45 lakh on the company, highlighting the use of fraudulent means to secure government recommendations. While Manoj was remanded to custody, Ramesh received temporary bail to appeal his sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

